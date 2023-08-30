2 lakh people in 601 villages of UP affected by floods: Govt

LUCKNOW Two lakh people in 601 villages of 23 districts in Uttar Pradesh had been affected by floods, according to the data released by the state government. Aerial view of farmhouses at a flood-affected area near Nangli Wazidpur village, in Noida. (PTI file Photo)

Relief commissioner (UP) GS Naveen Kumar on Wednesday said all the embankments in the state were safe and district magistrates of flood-affected districts were directed to conduct survey of inundation of agriculture land, destruction of crops due to flood and submit a report to the state government.

The flood affected districts included Amroha (45 villages), Azamgarh (8), Ballia (1), Barabanki (4), Basti (6), Bijnore (30), Budaun (27), Farrukhabad (115), Fatehpur (4), Gonda (23), Gorakhpur (4), Hardoi (55), Kannauj (9), Kanpur (3), Kasganj (57), Lakhimpur Kheri (26), Kushinagar (1), Mau (3), Meerut (40), Muzaffarnagar (40), Shahjhanpur (14), Sitapur (6) and Unnao (80 villages).

The state government set up 1,101 flood shelters and 1,504 flood outposts in the flood-affected districts while 2,135 medical teams were sent to flood-hit villages. A total of 2838 boats were pressed into service to carry out rescue operations and 14 rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC were deployed in flood-affected districts for rescue and relief work.

The state revenue department organized ‘rahat chaupal’ at 5,014 places in flood-prone districts.

According to the irrigation department, river Ramganga was flowing above danger level in Shahjahanpur and Ghaghra was above the danger level in Ballia.

The relief commissioner said UP received an average rainfall of 1.4 mm in the last 24 hours, which was 29% of the normal rainfall of 4.8 mm. The state received an average 495.9 mm rainfall since June 1, which was 84% of the normal rainfall of 588.1 mm. In the last 24 hours, no district received 30 mm or more rainfall, he said.

More than excess rainfall was recorded in 12 districts, normal rainfall in 24 districts, deficient rainfall in 22 districts, extremely deficient rainfall in 11 districts and six districts recorded less than 40% rainfall since the start of the monsoon season.