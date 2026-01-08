Flower pots replace garbage at Bada Imambada complex

A day after Hindustan Times highlighted the poor state of upkeep at the Bada Imambada, authorities on Thursday initiated a clean-up drive at the heritage complex, removing garbage and taking corrective measures. Garbage on the Bada Imambada premises removed after an HT report, along with pictures, appeared on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Following the report headlined ‘Monumental neglect: Filth, parking chaos mar city’s heritage sites’, a heap of garbage accumulated on the left side of the Imambada complex was cleared. The Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) placed flower pots at the spot to prevent fresh dumping and improve the area’s appearance.

District magistrate Vishak G, who is also chairman of Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT), had also visited the site on Wednesday and expressed displeasure over filth and littering in the complex. The HAT staff took note of the HT report and acted on the DM’s directions, cleaning up the area and installing flower pots.

However, unauthorised parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers continues in front of the iconic Rumi Darwaza and along the Bada Imambada complex. According to the district magistrate, vacant land behind the Imambada’s second gate towards Nimbu Park has been identified for construction of a parking lot and a toilet complex by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). “Levelling work has already begun,” he said.

Besides, to address complaints against unregulated tourist guides, the administration has decided to provide training to all 80 guides in coordination with UP Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the DM said.

He also announced that the existing physical ticketing system would soon be discontinued and replaced with an online ticketing system through a dedicated HAT portal to be launched shortly.