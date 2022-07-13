Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Flowering plants to add to beauty of Prayagraj
lucknow news

Flowering plants to add to beauty of Prayagraj

As part of the beautification drive, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will plants 5000 flowering plants in first phase and 3000 in second phase.
The plantation work will start with the rain and only those flowering plants will be used that require less water and are frequently seen in homes and gardens, said Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials. (Pic for representation)
The plantation work will start with the rain and only those flowering plants will be used that require less water and are frequently seen in homes and gardens, said Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 09:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

As part of mega beautification drive, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will plant thousands of flowering plants on road dividers, roadsides, busy intersections and other vacant sites during the monsoons.

The drive will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, 5000 plants will be planted while in the second 3000 plants will planted.

“The plantation work will start with the rain and only those species will be used that require less water and are frequently seen in homes and gardens. The flowers when in full bloom will add to the beauty of the city and also increase green cover,” said PDA secretary Ajeet Kumar Singh.

The roads and crossings that are selected for plantation are Balson crossing, Dhobighat, Rana Pratap crossing, Medical Crossing, Traffic Crossing, Sangam Petrol pump crossing, Dhobighat to Madan Mohan Malviya crossing, Pannalal Road crossing, MG Road, Medical Crossing to Tulsidas Crossing, CMP Degree College Crossing, Lohia Road divider, Elgin Road, roadside on Shastri Bridge to Andawa Crossing, Trivenipuram Gate etc.

The official said plants like bismarkia palm, washingtonia filifera, foxtail palm, jacaranda, amaltas (Golden shower tree), Plumeria rubra, Gulmohar (Delonix regia), Ixora, kachnar (Mountain Ebony), Cicil Pinia, Maulshree (Mimusops elengi), Neolamarckia cadamba, colandro, amla etc will be planted.

Plantation work may be done on other roads and crossings in future, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Single-use plastics are disposable plastic items commonly used for packaging and include items intended to be used only once before they are discarded or recycled. (HT Photo)

    Implementation of plastic ban in Lucknow a mixed bag

    LUCKNOW Almost two weeks after the central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic, markets in Lucknow are partially supporting the administration in enforcing the prohibition. While some traders are sending back customers who are not carrying their own shopping bag, a majority of vendors and citizens are not aware of the ban. Besides, quite a few roadside vendors are seen using polybags.

  • Takht Damdama Sahib former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, who is the convener of Panthic Talmel Sangathan, addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

    Punjab govt should hold SGPC elections, demands group of Sikh bodies

    Panthic a coordination panel of various Sikh bodies, Talmel Sangathan, on Wednesday demanded that the authority to hold elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee be given solely to the Punjab government, while alleging politicisation of the apex gurdwara body and accusing the Centre of not holding its elections for over a decade. The coordination panel also announced to contest the elections by bringing various Sikh organisations together.

  • Being a qualified engineer, the woman had taken up a job while in Pune and in the course of her employment, she was offered a post in Krakow, Poland, which she wanted to take up (HT Photo)

    HC allows estranged woman to take daughter to Poland

    Mumbai The Bombay high court has allowed a Pune resident to take her nine-year-old daughter to Poland in view of the fact that the woman had single-handedly raised the child after she separated from her estranged husband six years ago. The couple got married in 2010 and were blessed with a daughter in 2013. Due to the strained relations with her husband, she had filed for dissolution of the marriage in 2017.

  • The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by Sameer Kulkarni, an accused in the case, alleging that the trial, which was supposed to be concluded by December 2020, was being protracted needlessly (HT Photo)

    2008 Malegaon blast: HC seeks fortnightly reports of trial to ascertain delay

    Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the special National Investigation Agency court to conduct trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on a day-to-day basis and submit a fortnightly report on the progress of the trial. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are amongst the others who are being tried in the case.

  • Suvendu Ahikari’s brothers, Soumendu Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari and his wife, Sutapa, were summoned by the West Bengal police. (File Photo)

    Bengal police move against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brothers

    The West Bengal police have initiated fresh probes against two brothers of leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari in connection with alleged irregularities in the functioning of their local municipality before 2021, officials said on Wednesday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out