Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday advised children to use technology responsibly and focus on activity time rather than screen time. Focus on activity time instead of screen time: UP CM advises children

In an open letter addressed to children and shared on 'X', Adityanath extended his best wishes on the commencement of the new academic session and urged them to actively participate in subjects of their interest, sports and school activities.

"Dear children, the new academic session is beginning. Best wishes to all of you for a bright future," he said.

Highlighting the importance of overall development, the chief minister said the present era is driven by technology and children must learn to use it properly.

"Focus on activity time instead of screen time. Play more and study more," he said.

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that no child is deprived of education.

"The government is ensuring that not a single child is left out of education," he said, adding that the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', scheduled from April 1 to April 15, 2026, reflects this resolve.

Adityanath said the goal of a "Developed Uttar Pradesh" can only be achieved when every child is educated and progresses.

Recalling his own school days in Uttarakhand, he said educational institutions are not merely places for academic learning but also the first step towards personality development.

"Schools are not just centres of education but the primary foundation for character building," he said, adding that the early teachings of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna in gurukuls shaped their ideals.

He further advised children to imbibe the principles of Swami Vivekananda, saying that with hard work and a positive mindset, even difficult goals can be achieved.

The chief minister also appealed to parents to not only strive for the best education for their own children but also help bring underprivileged children in their neighbourhoods into the education system.

He urged people to spread awareness about government schemes among families whose children are unable to enrol in schools due to a lack of information, so that they can benefit from available facilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.