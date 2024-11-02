Focus on developing advanced tech in India: Rajnath to youth at IIT Kanpur

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged young people to focus on developing advanced technologies in India, aligning with the vision of “Viksit Bharat.” Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)

Speaking at the 65th Foundation Day of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, he highlighted the rapid changes in technology and the global competition to excel in areas like artificial intelligence which are crucial for today’s geopolitical landscape.

He categorised countries into three groups: Those at the forefront of technology, those stagnating and those experiencing a technological surge. Rajnath said India is in the latter group, working hard to climb the ranks of technological advancement.

He stressed the important role of institutions like IIT Kanpur in promoting innovation and energy in India’s technology sector, which is essential for staying competitive globally. He also highlighted how technology is changing the defence field, especially with modern warfare tactics that use drones, cyber warfare and precision-guided weapons.

“You know that we are witnessing new forms of technology in these wars and conflicts. The use of various new technologies, such as drones, laser warfare, cyber warfare, precision-guided missiles, and hypersonic missiles, is increasing,” he said.

“This technology-oriented warfare has made conflicts even more lethal. The situation has reached a point where discussions about space warfare have also begun,” Rajnath added.

Emphasising establishing strong foothold in high-end technologies from the very beginning for India’s development, he said, “IIT Kanpur is not an ordinary institution. Rather, it is an academic engine in itself. If IIT Kanpur puts in efforts, it can provide India with the dynamism needed in this competition.”

The defence minister said relying on imported high-end technologies is a big challenge for India’s defence self-reliance. He encouraged young innovators to use advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of modern warfare.

Rajnath promised full government support for these efforts and stressed the importance of working together with the private sector and universities.

“I believe we need to focus on the defence applications of these modern cutting-edge technologies. Due to some historical reasons, there has been a critical gap in this area and it is essential for us to fill that gap as soon as possible,” he said.

“IIT Kanpur has made significant contributions to scientific education, innovation, and research since it was established. Over the past 65 years, it has produced 45,000 outstanding graduates,” the minister said, adding that whenever he meets CEOs the world over, the discussion are never without a reference about IIT Kanpur and its achievements. “I have a sense of pride as I am also from Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

At the event, IIT Kanpur showcased a defence research, product and incubation exhibition. Rajnath said he was greatly impressed by the defence projects and display in the exhibition. He also said the way IIT Kanpur has arranged funding for the start-ups through SIDBI was crucial for innovation and research in this direction.

The foundation day of IIT Kanpur is celebrated on November 2 to mark the significant milestone in the institute’s journey since its inception in 1959. The IIT Kanpur was one of the first IITs to be set up in India, aimed at developing world-class engineers and scientists.