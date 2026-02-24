Footpaths ‘stolen’, pedestrians forced to go with traffic flow

LUCKNOW Pedestrians in the state capital continue to risk their lives, treading on the path of speeding traffic as footpaths have either vanished or are omitted entirely from new road plans. An encroachment on a footpath near Burlington crossing in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Despite crores spent on road widening, flyovers and beautification projects, authorities have failed to secure or even provide dedicated pedestrian pathways on multiple key stretches.

The right to walk safely on unobstructed and accessible pathways falls under Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Life. Yet on the ground, this right remains largely unprotected.

A ground inspection by Hindustan Times on Monday found that while vendors and illegal parking have taken over some footpaths, other newly developed roads do not have any pedestrian provision at all. Visits to different stretches revealed the risks those on foot face.

On the stretch from Polytechnic crossing to the Munshipulia Metro station, pedestrians were seen walking on the road as many shopkeepers had extended their wares on to the pathways, leaving no safe passage. The condition was similar across the entire 2 km stretch up to the Metro station where no designated space was available for pedestrians to commute.

Rishi Saini, a commuter walking towards the Munshipulia Metro station, alleged that departments concerned have not taken action against people violating norms, specially vendors and shopkeepers.

Similarly, on another 1.6-km route from Munshipulia intersection towards Sector 25 in Indira Nagar, where authorities recently inaugurated a flyover and upgraded road infrastructure, no dedicated footpath was constructed along major portions of the stretch, forcing pedestrians to travel on the road. The only option for pedestrians is to walk on the service lane, which also experiences high-speed vehicles.

Elderly residents, women and schoolchildren navigate traffic without designated walking space. Commuters say the absence of pedestrian infrastructure reflects poor urban planning, where vehicular mobility receives priority over basic walking rights.

Footpaths on the 1.1-km stretch from Hazratganj crossing to the Jahangirabad Palace road, are encroached at many places by parked two-wheelers and makeshift carts selling chaat, bhelpuri and ice cream. Despite the location being a prime commercial and administrative hub, enforcement teams have not sustained action against encroachers.

On the 1.6-km stretch connecting Hazratganj, Shahnajaf Road and Naval Kishore Road, vendors operate directly from footpaths. Despite two private schools falling along this route, authorities haven’t cleared encroachments or ensured uninterrupted pedestrian space.

Students frequently walk on the road due to blocked pathways. From school teachers to parents, everyone expresses concern over children crossing busy intersections without safe walking corridors.

Around 600 meters of the stretch, starting from the Bapu Bhawan to Burlington crossing, florists and cart vendors have taken over existing footpaths. Despite the route often witnessing traffic jams, there is no resolution so far to remove encroachments and make the passage safe for pedestrians.

An executive engineer revealed that pedestrian safety forms the foundation of sustainable city planning. However, authorities have constructed wide roads and flyovers without integrating footpath continuity in several newly developed areas.

Footpath with no encroachment

The 3.9-km stretch from Lohia intersection to Kalidas Marg intersection has the safest footpaths for pedestrians because it is elevated 2 feet from the road level. They are mostly safe and walkable for pedestrians as authorities regularly remove encroachments here.

Similarly, the 1.3-km stretch from the UP Urdu Academy in Vibhuti Khand to the Shaheed Path underpass has no footpath, forcing commuters to walk on the main road. Despite the LMC constructing footpaths and streetlights in nearby areas under the CM Grid Scheme, this busy corridor remains neglected.

The Gomti Nagar railway station also lies along this route. A railway spokesperson said 13 pairs of trains originate and terminate here, 13 halt and 41 pass daily. Hundreds of passengers walk along the road every day, risking their lives, especially while carrying luggage during peak hours.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said he would direct the LMC to examine the issue. When contacted, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said sudden action cannot be taken against the decades-old temporary shops on footpaths. However, if the issue is highlighted, action will be taken and the footpaths will be cleared.