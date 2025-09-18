For a ‘no’, husband hacked pregnant wife’s hands, claiming 2 lives in Lucknow

An eight-month pregnant woman’s refusal to her husband ended in a double tragedy on Wednesday evening here in Dasauli village, Gudamba, leaving both her and her unborn child dead. Neelam Lodhi, 22, who was eight months pregnant, was attacked by her husband, Ankur Lodhi, 24, after a verbal spat during the ongoing Vishwakarma puja at their home. Deceased Neelam Lodhi (Sourced)

A senior police officer, wishing not to be quoted, told HT, “The man, a habitual drinker, was trying to force himself upon his wife, which led to the start of the dispute and ended in a brutal attack.”

When Neelam resisted and pushed him away, he allegedly attacked her with a cleaver, severing both her hands. Ankur’s mother, Phoolmati, who rushed to help, was also attacked and sustained serious injuries. She is undergoing treatment, while Neelam was declared dead at KGMU Trauma Centre, along with her unborn child.

“She had only a few weeks left before delivery. To lose both the mother and child is devastating,” a doctor treating her said.

The family, which was counting days for the baby’s arrival, is now struggling to come to terms with the double tragedy. The family, still reeling from the tragedy, remembered the couple’s short nine-month marriage. “She was like a daughter to us, always helping, always smiling. We were waiting for the baby; we had even begun preparations. Now there is nothing left,” Ankur’s father, Dinesh Lodhi, 55, said.

Neighbours recalled the couple’s life had been filled with hopes for their first child. Ram Singh, the landlord, said, “Neighbours often saw her talk about baby names and smile. On Wednesday, those dreams ended in screams and bloodshed.”

“Ankur, a daily wager, allegedly became violent after a quarrel with his wife. When Neelam screamed, his mother Phoolmati tried to intervene but was attacked, while his sister Chandni ran out calling for help,” ACP Ghazipur Anindaya Vikram Singh said. “Ankur came out waving the cleaver, threatening everyone. It was terrifying. Finally, some men grabbed him from behind and tied him to a pole,” said Ram Singh, who witnessed the drama unfold.

Police have arrested the accused and booked him under BNS sections 103(1) for murder, 109(1) for attempt to murder, and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. The murder weapon was also recovered, the ACP added.