For the first time: Holi celebrated at designated venue on AMU campus

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) hosted Holi celebrations at a designated venue on campus for the first time in its history on Thursday. The university administration granted permission for celebrations at the non-resident students’ club (NRSC) following pressure from student groups in the lead-up to the festival. The two-day celebrations saw around 35 to 40 students gathering at the NRSC hall on the first day (Sourced)

The two-day celebrations saw around 35 to 40 students gathering at the NRSC hall on the first day. They applied gulal, sprayed water on each other, and exchanged festive greetings. Students also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ during the celebration. Security was tightened around the venue, with police and university officials monitoring the event.

Entry to the venue was restricted to AMU students only, with identity card checks conducted at the gate. University officials had made it clear that no outsiders would be allowed during the celebration.

The decision to permit Holi celebrations at NRSC came after student protests and political pressure. Akhil Kaushal, an AMU student who applied for permission on March 9, welcomed the move and described it as a historic moment.

The AMU administration had initially denied the request, stating that while celebrating festivals was not restricted, introducing new traditions was discouraged. The refusal led to protests from various groups, including the local unit of Akhil Bhartiya Karni Sena, which submitted a memorandum to district officials and announced plans to celebrate Holi on campus on March 10. However, police intervention prevented the gathering.

AMU proctor professor Mohd Wasim Ali had earlier stated that festivals like Holi have traditionally been celebrated in hostels and across the campus without official functions. However, the growing pressure eventually led the administration to allow Holi celebrations at NRSC.