For UP battle, BJP banks on boost from Haryana win

LUCKNOW With stakes high for the BJP in the upcoming bypolls to 10 assembly seats in UP, the party is banking on a morale boost from its victory in Haryana, where it returned to power in for the third consecutive term, winning 37 of 90 seats on Wednesday. BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the Haryana victory had certainly come as a morale booster to the party workers before the crucial bypolls.

Party insiders view the Haryana win as a “timely shot in the arm”, as the UP BJP prepares to make a strong push to regain its footing in the state. The state unit of the saffron party needed a boost to lift its sagging morale after the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

“Our workers were disappointed after the adverse outcome of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Now, favourable results in the neighbouring state have galvanised the cadre that will work with more energy in the bypolls and in the general elections in 2027,” he said.

The BJP leadership in the state is all set to aggressively capitalise on this momentum, aiming to reverse the narrative that emerged after the Lok Sabha polls. Senior party leaders, including state general secretary (organisation) Dharam Pal, celebrated the Haryana win at the party headquarters here on Tuesday evening by bursting crackers, distributing sweets, etc to pep up workers.

The BJP has stepped up preparations for the UP bypolls in the anticipation that the Election Commission may announce dates for the bypolls anytime next week. On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held the core committee’s meeting to discuss details related to the finalisation of candidates, seat-sharing with allies and the strategy to win as many seats as possible.

The CM is regularly monitoring the ground situation in all 10 constituencies. In addition to his direct involvement in Milkipur in Ayodhya and Katehari, the party has strategically deployed its top brass to ensure a strong performance across the constituencies. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have been assigned two constituencies each. Maurya has been given Phoopur and Majhanwa, while Pathak will take command of Sisamau and Karhal.

Similarly, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary has been tasked with overseeing Meerapur and Kundarki, while general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will manage Khair and Ghaziabad.

The boost from the Haryana victory notwithstanding, the going for the BJP, it is said, may not be any easier considering the fact that its main rival - the Samajwadi Party (SP) - has been on cloud nine since its unprecedented performance in the LS polls and is leaving to stone unturned to maintain the momentum in the bypolls with news strategies.