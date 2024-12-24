Menu Explore
Forensic team examines Sambhal violence site

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 24, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The team conducted a detailed examination, including photography and videography, of the location where the violence occurred.

A team of forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Agra arrived in Sambhal on Monday to examine the crime scene of the violent incident that resulted in four deaths on November 24.

Excavation work is underway by the administration at an age-old Baori, in Sambhal on Monday (ANI)
“We had requested the FSL director in Lucknow for a forensic examination and recreation of the crime scene. Following our request, the ballistic experts from FSL visited the site where the violence took place,” said Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, superintendent of police, Sambhal.

The violence erupted during the second survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, following a court-ordered investigation into claims that a temple once stood at the site. The clash between protesters and police resulted in four fatalities, with numerous others injured, including 29 police officers.

Earlier, on November 19, a survey of the mosque was conducted after a petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, asserting that the area once housed a temple.

In response to the unrest, the Supreme Court intervened on November 29, instructing the Sambhal trial court to refrain from issuing any orders related to the mosque’s survey and urging the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure peace and order. The next hearing is scheduled for January 8.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
