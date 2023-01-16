Forest dept, NABARD to give skill-development training to Tharu people

Forest officials of the Katarniaghat division say a plan is in the works for the financial inclusion of the Tharu groups that live near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) and are much affected by human-wildlife conflicts. While some people from the ethnic group will be employed by the department, others will be given skill-development training, and products made by them will be sold at local souvenir shops.

Divisional forest officer (DFO)-KWS Akash Deep Badhawan Now said ‘eco-development committees (EDCs)’ have been constituted in 47 villages, which will be given financial

assistance as per their requirements. The accounts of EDCs will be jointly operated by gram pradhans and forest officials to maintain transparency.

He added the department aims to achieve three objectives: to stop people from going to the jungle to collect firewood, reduce human-wildlife conflicts (HWC) and get locals’ support to promote eco-tourism.

After meetings in the Tharu villages, it was decided that NABARD would fund the skill-development initiative. An NGO has also been engaged for the protection of wild animals, the DFO added.

It may be noted that a man was killed by wild elephants in Verdiya village near KWS on January 10. Besides, the elephants also damaged several huts in the area. In May last year, locals thrashed a forest guard after a leopard killed an eight-year-old boy in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station.