Forest dept neutralises another wolf in Bahraich

BAHRAICH The forest department neutralised another wolf, suspected to be from the pack that wreaked havoc in the Kaiserganj forest range of Bahraich, taking the total number of wolves eliminated so far to seven. The district was gripped by fear due to repeated wolf attacks, which claimed 13 lives, including 11 children, since September. The animal was shot on Sunday evening and its carcass was recovered on Monday, said officials. The animal was an adult male, approximately four years old. (Sourced)

Divisional forest officer (Bahraich) Ram Singh Yadav said a forest patrol team spotted the wolf near Bhirgu Purwa village in the Kaiserganj forest range. When the team attempted to capture it, the animal fled towards the Birja Pakadiya area. As the wolf continued to evade capture and posed a threat to nearby villages, a trained shooter fired at it. A thorough search operation was launched immediately, and the carcass was recovered from the fields on Monday, he added.

The animal was an adult male, approximately four years old. “The body was sent for post-mortem examination as per protocol and later cremated,” the DFO said.

The forest department intensified patrolling across vulnerable areas of the district, deploying drones, camera traps and ground teams to track the movement of the remaining wolves. Officials said the operation would continue until the region is completely secured and no further threat remains.

Meanwhile, residents were advised to remain alert and strictly avoid sleeping in the open, especially during night hours. The administration also appealed to villagers to immediately inform forest officials about any suspicious movement of wild animals.