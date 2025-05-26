Former Ballia block pramukh arrested in 20-yr-old food grain scam

UP Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Varanasi unit has arrested a former block pramukh of Ballia district Munna Singh alias Sugriv Singh on Saturday in connection with the high-profile Ballia food grain scam held around 20 years back, confirmed senior officials of UP Police headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

They said the arrest was made as part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to take strict action against those involved in the scam. The scam pertains to the implementation of the Swarn Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana (SGSY) and other rural development programmes in the Ballia district between 2002 and 2005.

Under this scheme, various development projects were undertaken, including earthwork, drainage construction, road repairs, and bridge construction and people employed in the work were provided food grains.

In a press note shared with media, a senior police official said that one Munna Singh alias Sugriv Singh, was the then block pramukh of Ballia’s Pandah block during 2004-2005, in connection with the high-profile Ballia food grain scam. He said the EOW investigation into the case, registered as FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), revealed that Munna Singh in collusion with other officials and employees, embezzled over ₹61 lakh of government funds meant for the scheme. He said the accused prepared fake muster rolls and documents to siphon off the funds, and the food grains meant for distribution to labourers were not delivered. However, the work was found to be substandard and incomplete.

The official said the investigation found that a total of 23 accused were involved in the scam, including Munna Singh. He said all 23 accused, including Munna Singh were at large and his arrest will lead to further arrests in the case.