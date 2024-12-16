Menu Explore
Former CRPF DG stresses on ‘integrity’ & ‘conviction’ in character

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 16, 2024 08:02 AM IST

“When you have conviction and integrity in his character, then your advice will make sense to people. My father always told me that one should not be afraid of risks as ‘we are our risks’,” said Maheshwari.

Former director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari, during a discussion on his book ‘Cut Above the Normal’, spoke about how his father inspired him for the book. “Leading a better life is possible by neutralising our thoughts,” he said in a conversation with Kumkum Ray on the final day of two-day Metaphor Lucknow LitFest here on Sunday.

He said the inspiration behind the title of the book was his father’s advice, ‘bhooth ki jaise peeche padjaye to hoga kyu nahi’, to him to relentlessly pursue his goals.

He spoke about his own experiences, lessons from his father and the teachings of old poets and religious scriptures which could help one in leading a better life. He highlighted the importance of determination and self-belief.

“My father used to read religious scriptures, which also led me to read them and the ultimate lesson in all of them is to let go of things. When philosophy of life is clear we can also lead our lives with ease. The main idea for a better life is to neutralise the mind, which is also one of the most difficult things in life,” he added.

