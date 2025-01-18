Former KGMU VC MLB Bhatt new director of KSSSCIH

Former vice chancellor of King George’s Medical University Prof MLB Bhatt was on Saturday made director of Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH) for a period of five years. The order was issued by the department of medical education, Uttar Pradesh. Former vice chancellor of KGMU Prof MLB Bhatt (Sourced)

The post of director at KSSSCIH was vacant for over two years. The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) director was given additional charge of the institute. However, with the faculty leaving the campus alleging poor growth of infrastructure and facilities, the need for a full-time director was being felt.

“I will join on Monday,” said Prof Bhatt, who is currently vice chancellor of the HNB Medical University, Dehradun. He served as vice chancellor of KGMU for three years from April 14, 2017.

“The institute is running and expansion plan is in the field that I have worked since years. I wish and plan to take the campus forwarded in service of the patients,” said Prof Bhatt.

The sprawling hundred-acre campus of KSSSCIH is gearing up to provide treatment facility with 750 beds in the first phase and a total 1250 beds in the second phase of its commissioning. OPD services are already being provided while the full range of services being worked on.

“The campus has immense potential and I, with the team there and more faculty that shall join, will try and get the best facility available for patients. Research work shall be our priority area along with good administration,” Prof Bhatt said.