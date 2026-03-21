Former MP Umakant Yadav rushed to BHU hospital after health worsens in Jaunpur jail

Eastern Uttar Pradesh strongman and former MP Umakant Yadav (73), who is serving a life sentence in connection with the 31-year-old murder case of a Government Railway Police constable, was rushed to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated in Jaunpur district jail, senior prison authorities said. He was initially shifted to Jaunpur district hospital and later referred to the BHU hospital. Umakant Yadav has a long criminal record with over 30 cases, including charges of murder, attempt to murder and damage to public property (FILE PHOTO)

Doctors said Yadav complained of severe chest pain. Initial examination revealed elevated blood sugar and blood pressure levels despite ongoing medication. An ECG was conducted, following which he was referred to the BHU hospital for advanced treatment. Dr Rupesh Kumar of Jaunpur district hospital confirmed that Yadav’s condition required specialised care and he was shifted accordingly.

Yadav is serving a life sentence in connection with the 1995 killing of a GRP constable at Shahganj railway station in Jaunpur. The incident dates back to February 4, 1995, when a dispute over seating on a platform escalated into violence. According to case records, Yadav, then an MLA, reached the GRP post with armed associates after his driver was detained by police. He allegedly ordered firing near the lock-up, triggering panic at the station. GRP constable Ajay Singh was killed in the firing, while several others were injured.

After a prolonged trial involving 19 witnesses and nearly three decades of proceedings, a Jaunpur court sentenced Yadav and five others to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on August 8, 2022.

Umakant Yadav has a long criminal record with over 30 cases, including charges of murder, attempt to murder and damage to public property. He represented multiple parties during his political career, serving as MLA and later as MP of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from the Machhlishahr constituency between 2004 and 2009.