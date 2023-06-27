Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Former NCC cadet of 19 UP Girls’ Battalion selected in Indian Air Force

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 27, 2023 07:35 PM IST

The cadet under officer Sanchita Singh who was a part of the 19 UP Girls’ Battalion NCC from 2007 and 2020, will join the Indian Air Force after she completes her 52-week training at the Hyderabad Air Force Academy beginning next month.

A former cadet under officer from UP 19 Girls’ Battalion NCC (Lucknow Group) has been selected to hold the position of an officer in the Indian Air Force.

Sanchita Singh being felicitated by Group Commander of Lucknow Group NCC Headquarters Brigadier Neeraj Punetha. (HT)
A felicitation function was organised to celebrate her achievement here on Tuesday morning. She was felicitated by brigadier Neeraj Punetha, group commander of the Lucknow Group NCC Headquarters.

Sanchita attributes her personality development and desire to be a part of the Indian Armed Forces to her time spent in the NCC battalion.

