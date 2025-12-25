Former PM respected for his character, deeds, not just offices he held: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday described former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a statesman whose stature flowed from his character and conduct rather than the office he held. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders at the Atal Ganga Geet programme organised on the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering at Atal Ganga Geet organised here on the eve of Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Rajnath Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, said the former PM was among those rare leaders who commanded respect not because of their position, but because of who they were. “Some people are respected because of the post they occupy, but Atal ji was respected because of his personality, deeds and character,” Singh said.

“Unlike ordinary hierarchies where authority changes with rank, Atal ji’s intellectual depth, humility and leadership remained consistent irrespective of the office he held,” he observed.

The Lucknow MP noted that despite many political storms, Vajpayee never allowed bitterness to overpower civility. “Even in the turbulence of politics, he preserved the soft voice of poetry in public life,” he said, highlighting Vajpayee’s unique blend of firmness and sensitivity.

Adityanath called Vajpayee a “guiding guardian of the nation” whose life and work raised the moral standards of Indian politics. “Atal ji’s six-decade-long public life proved that political differences can coexist with values, integrity and national vision,” the CM said.

Describing Vajpayee as a poet, writer, journalist and visionary statesman who is admired across the world, Adityanath said the former PM blended politics with ethics, and his inspiration, determination and foresight were reflected both in his governance and his poetry. “He remains an unparalleled figure in Indian politics.”

Recalling Vajpayee’s iconic lines “Main jhukunga nahi, main rukunga nahi”, the CM said the poem continues to inspire people during challenging times.

He noted that while Vajpayee possessed a poet’s sensitivity, he worked with unwavering resolve to strengthen rural development, improve urban connectivity, expand public welfare and advance the concept of Antyodaya envisioned by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Adityanath also recalled the period when Vajpayee took charge as the BJP president during political adversity.

“With confidence and determination, he [Vajpayee] said the darkness would pass and the sun would rise,” he said, adding that Vajpayee’s message to the opposition to “fight the BJP, not India” remained relevant even today.

He also referred to Vajpayee’s poem ‘Mere Prabhu Mujhko Kabhi Itni Unchai Na Dena’ as a continuing source of inspiration for party workers and other citizens alike.

On the occasion, the defence minister and the chief minister released a booklet, Atal Mahanayak, and an e-book dedicated to Vajpayee’s life and legacy. To mark Vajpayee’s birth centenary, the CM said the Uttar Pradesh government had organised competitions across schools and colleges to familiarise the young with his ideals.

Regarding the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Thursday, Adityanath said the complex housed 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with a digital museum showcasing the three leaders’ philosophy and vision.

He added that the site included an open-air theatre with seating for 3,000 people, facilities for large-scale programmes and parking space for nearly 4,000 vehicles, making it the largest public venue in the city.

The programme was convened by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Noted poet Kumar Vishwas captivated the audience with a solo recital. Several senior leaders and dignitaries, including former BJP state president Dr Ramapati Ram Tripathi, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma and state women’s commission chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan were also present.