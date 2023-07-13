Woman among four held for lynching youth in U.P.’s Amethi

Four people, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday (July 12) for lynching a 22-year-old youth after tying him with a tree in an Amethi village on Monday (July 10), said police officials on Thursday. They said further efforts were on to arrest the remaining two accused named in the FIR registered under section of 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident. A 22-year-old youth, caught on the suspicion of being a thief, was tied to a tree in an Amethi village and then lynched on July 10 . (For Representation)

Deputy superintendent of police, Amethi, AK Singh said the four arrested accused were identified as Raja Ram Kori, Satya Prakash, Vasudeo and Jai Kala. He said two other accused named in the FIR are Ambrish and Avnish who are still at large.

Another police official said the incident took place in Kotwa village under Inhauna police station limits late on Monday when villagers caught one Raksha Ram while he was entering the house of Raja Ram Kori. He said Raksha Ram was nabbed on the suspicion of being a thief, tied to a tree by Raja Ram and five others and assaulted.

The official said the youth suffered grievous injuries and succumbed to them while being taken to a hospital. He said the FIR was lodged against six people on the complaint of village guard Chotelal—an eyewitness to the incident. He said further investigation into the incident revealed that he had an affair with a woman in the same house and he sneaked into the house to meet her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON