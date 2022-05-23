Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four drown as boat capsizes in UP's Varanasi, 2 rescued
lucknow news

Four drown as boat capsizes in UP's Varanasi, 2 rescued

According to officials, six people were sailing the Ganga river near Prabhu Ghat when water started filling up through a hole in the boat.
NDRF team brings out body from Ganga river near Prabhu Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.(HT)
Published on May 23, 2022 03:40 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least four persons drowned and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and an NDRF team was also called to help in rescue efforts.

According to officials, the six people were sailing on the Ganga river near the ghat when water started filling up through a hole in the boat. Soon after, the boat capsized.

An investigation was underway.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
varanasi boat capsize
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP