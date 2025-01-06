Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four injured in multiple mishaps in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 06, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Lucknow reported multiple road accidents due to dense fog, but no casualties occurred. Several injured were hospitalized, and police are investigating.

The state capital on Monday reported multiple road accidents, some of them due to dense morning fog. However, no casualties were reported in any of these incidents.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

A DCM and a truck collided due to heavy fog on Kisan Path near Pasin Dhakhwa village at around 5 am on Monday under the Sushant Golf City police station area limits.

According to police, the accident was severe but there was no causality as the DCM driver who was stuck in the vehicle was taken out and admitted into a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sushant Golf City police station personnel reached the site and rescued DCM driver Suraj Yadav, 28. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the spot.

“He was immediately sent to CHC Gosainganj for treatment with the help of local people,” said Lucknow police.

In another road accident, a bus hit two including a vegetable vendor loading vegetables on a handcart near Manpur Sabji Mandi in Itaunja police station area of Lucknow. The bus hit the person crushing the legs of the vegetable vendor.

“Local police immediately reached the spot and sent both the seriously injured persons Raj Bahadur, 28, and Raju, 55 years to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are undergoing treatment,” said Lucknow police in a statement adding that the bus has been taken into police custody and further legal action is being taken.

Likewise, a speeding driver hit a car in Nigohan, injuring one person in the passenger seat. The car driver Som Prakash, 36, told police that he was going home from Nigohan town in his car, when a rashly driven DCM coming from Rae Bareli towards Lucknow, hit his car, in which Chakraveer Singh, who was sitting in the car, got injured. “An FIR under multiple BNS sections has been registered,” said police in a statement.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On