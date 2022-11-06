Four killed in car mishap on Yamuna Express Way

Agra Four people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident In Mathura district on Friday night, when their four-wheeler hit a wheel detached from another car on Yamuna Express Way, lost balance and then rammed into a divider.

There were eight passengers in the car and two died on the spot while six were injured. One of the injured succumbed to injuries on Friday night while a child died on Saturday.

The passengers in the car were from Jal Singh Garhi village under Raya police station in Mathura and were returning after attending a marriage in Buradi area of Delhi. They included bridegroom Shyam Sundar bride Premwati and other family members. Their car met with the accident at 87 milestone of Yamuna Express Way at 10.45 pm.

As per reports, another car moving ahead collided with the divider and its wheel got separated and struck the ill-fated four-wheeler behind in which the deceased were travelling. Father of the bridegroom, identified as Chandra Pal Singh (65) and relative Vishambhar (35) died on the spot as the car hit the divider and overturned on the opposite lane. Another person Narendra Singh died on Friday night.

Other injured, including Rakhi (6), Priyanshi (4), bride Premwati (23), bridegroom Shyam Sundar (28) and his brother Dharmendra were hospitalised. Rakhi succumbed to injuries in Mathura hospital on Saturday morning.

Villagers from Jal Singh Garhi reached the hospital and post mortem house.

It was the second marriage for bride Premwati who was accompanied by her daughters Rakhi and Priyanshi from her first marriage but lost Rakhi (6) in the tragic road accident. Priyanshi is under treatment.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the road accident that took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Friday night.

The Chief Minister’s Office informed that CM Yogi directed the administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, while also praying for their recovery.

“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Mathura district. Praying for peace to the departed soul, the chief minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families,” the CMO said.

Yogi also instructed the officials to provide the relief work on a war footing.

“The chief minister has directed the district administration officials for their proper treatment. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Along with this, the district magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get relief work done on a war footing,” the CMO said.