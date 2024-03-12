Four killed, seven injured in quarry collapse

KANPUR/Jhansi: In a tragic incident on Tuesday, four labourers were killed when a part of a quarry collapsed in Kabrai town of Mahoba district. Seven labourers also sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the district hospital. The rocks at the top of the quarry had been loosened by recent blasts, disintegrated, and fell onto the workers who were working sans any safety gear. (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed the officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

The incident occurred when the labourers were cleaning the quarry and preparing it for an explosion. Suddenly, a part of the quarry, known as DRS, collapsed on them, burying them under mud and gravel, the police said.

The victims have been identified as Ram Milan, 38, Kuldeep, 30, Ram Phal, 32, and Pyarey, 30.

Injured Neeraj Kumar, who along with six others admitted to the district hospital, recounted that holes were being created and explosives were being placed in them for the blast when suddenly the upper part of the quarry collapsed.

“Some debris fell on me, but I managed to escape, while others got trapped. My fellow workers rushed me to the hospital,” he said.

DM Mridul Chaudhary and SP Aparna Gupta rushed to the spot. They were later joined by Chitrakoot Dham commissioner Bal Krishna Tripathi and DIG AK Singh.

DM Mridul Chowdhary said that the quarry was leased for a 10-year period, and tragedy struck while work was in progress. “Four people have been killed, and seven others are injured, with two of them in serious condition,” he added.

The mountain is leased by one Ajay Singh, who is the brother of former MLC Jaiwant Singh. Relatives of victims and locals created a ruckus, accusing the quarry management of negligence in following safety protocols. They argued with officials, drawing attention to the fact that none of the workers had safety helmets, and safety nets that should be used in the pre-blasting process were missing.

Meanwhile, commissioner Bal Krishna Tripathi said that the district magistrate had been instructed to form an inquiry panel and initiate strict action.