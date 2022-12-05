Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four little innovators feted for creating pollution-free ‘smart car’

Four little innovators feted for creating pollution-free ‘smart car’

Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:31 AM IST

These school-going kids have developed battery-powered Dust Filtration System (DFS) smart cars from scrap in three different variants.

Dy CM Brajesh Pathak felicitating the young innovators. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Lauding the efforts of four kids who have invented battery-powered smart cars, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said, “We learn till we are alive as experience is the best teacher. We should not be ignorant of children’s talent because these children will make the new India.”

The deputy CM felicitated the children from Lucknow at a ceremony ‘Meet the history creator’ held here on Sunday.

The four little innovators are 11-year-old Viraj Mehrotra, 9-year-old Aaryav Mehrotra, 12-year-old Garvit Singh, and 14-year-old Shreyansh Mehrotra who call themselves ‘Four-ever’.

“The idea behind the cars is to make the country free from sound and air pollution, introduce an affordable car in the EV segment, and help India become a self-reliant nation,” said Milind Raj, a robotic expert from Lucknow who mentored the kids. Besides not adding to any kind of pollution, the cars also clean the atmosphere when driven. “It took 4 years of persistent work and setbacks for the success,” he added.

“The team will work on making these cars 5G ready in the coming days. Another feature of these cars, which were built in just over 250 days, is that many of their parts are made of recycled material and cost only around 80,000- 90,000. Furthermore, the three vehicles differ in size, shape, and design. One is a three-seater, another is a two-seater, and the third is a one-seater,” explained the ‘four ever’ kids.

Primary education minister Sandeep Singh was also present on the occasion.

“A road show will be organised on Monday in front of UP Vidhan Bhawan for its display at 8pm and all dignitaries will be present there. These vehicles will be further displayed at investors’ summit 2023 scheduled to take place in January or February next year,” said Amit Mehrotra, father of Viraj and Aaryav Mehrotra.

