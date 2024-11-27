Four missing iPhones in Lucknow: FIR lodged a year later after court steps in

Four iPhone 13 Mini sets worth over ₹2.5 lakh, went missing from the Amazon warehouse located in Banthra area of Lucknow. The incident happened in 2023. For representation only (HT File Photo)

However, an FIR was registered in Banthra Police Station on November 25, after the court’s order to the police station concerned, when the Banthara police failed to lodge a complaint despite repeated requests given to police earlier.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint given by Mohit Gaur, authorised representative, of Amazon Seller Service, which has a warehouse in Banthra’s Bhoukapur, who told the police that goods were being loaded from the warehouse in November 2023.

During this time, the weight of a parcel was less. The parcel was found torn when checked. Investigation revealed that four mobile phones kept in the parcel were stolen by opening the box. Its price was around ₹2.50 lakh.

The complainant alleged that after taking the complaint in writing in March 2023, the Banthra police promised to investigate the matter and lodge an FIR, but did not register a case for months. Later, a complaint was lodged in court.

According to the Banthra police, a theft report has been filed on the court’s order. Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence.

“The company submitted the relevant CCTV footage and the IMEI numbers corresponding to the stolen mobile phones for the purpose of inquiry. Despite the filing of the representation in terms of section 154(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, Banthara Police Station has refused to take cognizance of the offences,” read the FIR.