Four UP cities record worse AQI than Delhi ahead of Diwali

Even before Diwali fireworks begin, air quality across several cities in Uttar Pradesh has sharply deteriorated, with at least four cities recording higher pollution levels than the national capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin released at 4 pm on Saturday.

CPCB classifies AQI between 0–50 as Good, 51–100 as Satisfactory, 101–200 as Moderate, 201–300 as Poor, 301–400 as Very Poor, and above 400 as Severe.

The data shows Ghaziabad (AQI 333), Noida (329), Hapur (306) and Baghpat (300) all falling in the Very Poor or upper Poor category, surpassing Delhi’s AQI of 296, which itself remains firmly in the Poor range.

Other UP cities also reported concerning figures, including Greater Noida (287), Bulandshahr (261), Meerut (251), Muzaffarnagar (237) and Kanpur (201), all categorised as Poor. Experts warn that the situation may worsen on Diwali night due to firecracker emissions and stagnant wind conditions.

Environmental analysts said the figures indicate that the NCR pollution crisis has spread deeper into western UP, where industrial activity, vehicular emissions and crop residue burning are compounding the problem. Officials have appealed to residents to avoid bursting crackers and to use public transport where possible. With the Air Quality Index hovering close to the Severe mark in parts of the region, concern is growing.

Lalbagh, Talkatora continue to be unbreathable

The city’s Lalbagh and Talkatora areas continue to record poor AQI for the third consecutive day. On Sunday, Lalbagh recorded an AQI of 207 (under the Poor category), while Talkatora registered 195—just 5 points below the Poor threshold. However, PM2.5 values spiked significantly, reaching 315 in Talkatora and 313 in Lalbagh.

“The AQI will deteriorate in the coming days. We’re monitoring all six stations and are taking measures to keep them under control,” said JP Maurya, regional officer, UP Pollution Control Board.

AQI of cities (as per CPCB data)

Ghaziabad (Very Poor): 333

Noida (Very Poor): 329

Hapur (Very Poor): 306

Baghpat (Poor): 300

Greater Noida (Poor): 287

Bulandshahr (Poor): 261

Meerut (Poor): 251

Muzaffarnagar (Poor): 237

Kanpur (Poor): 201