Fraud by court staff has adverse effect on justice system: HC

PRAYAGRAJ: Observing that fraud by a court staff had far-reaching detrimental effects on the justice system and eroded public trust in the judiciary, the Allahabad high court refused to quash an FIR and stay arrest of a court staffer against whom an FIR was lodged for allegedly committing forgery of court documents. The court refused to quash an FIR and stay arrest under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (conspiracy) and other sections of IPC against the petitioner . (Pic for representation)

Dismissing a writ petition filed by one Suresh Kumar Mishra, who is accused of committing fraud while working as a senior assistant in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Sonbhadra, a division bench of justices Siddharth and Vinod Diwakar said, “When court staff abuse their authority for personal gain, it compromises the integrity of judicial decisions and raises questions about the legitimacy of legal proceedings”.

During the court proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner himself was a complainant in the present case and, therefore, could not be implicated as an accused.

Rejecting the plea of the petitioner, the court in its decision dated May 7 said that the investigation was at the pre-mature stage and the role of the petitioner had surfaced as a kingpin in executing the crime. Further, finding that the allegations against the petitioner clearly constituted a cognizable offence justifying the registration of the FIR and the investigation thereon, the court refused to allow the criminal writ petition and stay his arrest.

Thus, the petition was dismissed with the direction of completing the investigation as soon as possible.