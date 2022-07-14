Free Covid booster dose for all adults in Uttar Pradesh from Friday
Uttar Pradesh will start administering free booster doses of Covid vaccine to all adults at government vaccination centres from Friday.
The Centre had on Wednesday announced that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
Earlier, booster dose was administered only to those above 60-years of age free of cost at government centres and those between 18 and 60 years were supposed to get it at private centres on a paid basis.
“Now, beneficiaries can register online for their vaccine dose slot or avail walk-in facility at vaccination centres for the booster dose,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge vaccination in Lucknow.
District health education officer (Lucknow) Yogesh Raghuvanshi said the booster dose can be obtained after a gap of six months from the second dose of Covid vaccine.
In Uttar Pradesh, 17,58,99,067 people have got their first dose of Covid vaccine while 16,40,30,246 have got their second dose as well. A total of 37,35,194 have also received precaution doses, according to the Cowin portal.
“In Lucknow, 45.11 lakh people have got first dose, 38.56 lakh people their second dose while 2.42 lakh have received their precaution dose also,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.
Meanwhile, the state recorded 366 new Covid cases on Thursday while 377 patients recovered during the same time period.
Uttar Pradesh at present has 2350 active Covid cases under treatment.
“The state has tested a total 118301511 Covid samples till now, including 87649 samples, in the past 24-hours,” additional chief secretary, medical health Amit Mohan Prasad said in a press statement.
“Till now a total 206486 patients have recovered and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
