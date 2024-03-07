Free entry for women to all Lucknow monuments on IWD

Women will be granted free entry to monuments of the city falling under the purview of the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday, to mark International Women’s Day (IWD). For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Women can visit the iconic structures of Lucknow like Bada Imambada, and Chota Imambada without having to buy tickets.

“The Lucknow district administration and HAT, Lucknow, has decided to grant free entry to women visitors at monuments under their management like Bada Imambada, Chhota Imambada and Picture Gallery,” said Amit Kumar, additional district magistrate and secretary of HAT, in a letter on Thursday, adding that free entry to women is only for Friday.

Not just monuments coming under HAT, even entry to ASI-protected monuments in Lucknow circle will remain free, said Aftab Hussain, superintending officer, ASI, Lucknow circle, adding that women will be able to gain entry to monuments such as Residency, General wali Kothi, among others.

All-women NER crew to drive train to Gonda

An all-women’s crew will take a goods train from Lucknow’s Badshahnagar Railway Station to Gonda Junction, as part of the celebrations of International Women’s Day, on Friday.

“While the train originates from Aishbagh station, it will be flagged off from Badshahnagar by Northeastern railways (NER),” Lucknow division divisional railway manager (DRM) Aditya Kumar said in a statement.

According to the railways, the train will have three women. The train will be driven by two loco pilots, including one assistant loco pilot, leading from the front and one train manager will be at the back of the train. Also, the train will be flagged off by a woman from Badshahnagar station.

Along with the train flag-off, NER will also organise several competitions at the Badshahnagar Railway Station, to mark the day, including a poster-making competition, rangoli competition, song, dance, as well as a plantation drive.