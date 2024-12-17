Menu Explore
French ambassador Thierry Mathou calls on Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 17, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Extensive discussions held with French delegation on MoUs and investments in defense, pharma, and education sectors in Uttar Pradesh

French ambassador Thierry Mathou, accompanied by a delegation, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday in Lucknow. The discussions focused on potential MoUs and investments in Uttar Pradesh’s defense, pharma, and education sectors.

French ambassador Thierry Mathou, accompanied by a delegation, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday in Lucknow.
French ambassador Thierry Mathou, accompanied by a delegation, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday in Lucknow. (HT )

The chief minister assured the delegation of full support for investments in the state, said a government statement after the meeting.

During the meeting, CM Yogi invited French companies to invest especially in NCR, Bundelkhand, and the defense sector.

The delegation expressed enthusiasm about investing in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the state’s 60% youth demographic as a key advantage, said the statement.

Ambassador Mathou, as quoted in the statement, emphasized the importance of further strengthening the trade and cultural partnership between Uttar Pradesh and France. The delegation also expressed interest in collaborating on IT corridors, smart cities, and cultural development initiatives in the state.

Discussions also included enhancing bilateral relations, increasing investments, exploring renewable energy opportunities, and expanding the footprint of French companies in Uttar Pradesh. Ambassador Mathou noted ongoing research in France on India’s ancient culture and history.

CM Yogi emphasized the significance of ancient manuscripts and historical documents preserved at Sampurnanand University in Varanasi, underscoring the importance of educational and cultural collaboration. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in education, culture, and trade sectors.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of collaboration in the defense sector, the establishment of an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub at Jewar Airport, and investment opportunities in the Pharma Park being developed by the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).

