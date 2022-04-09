French fresco on the college wall!
Students of Isabella Thoburn College, under the guidance of French artist Lili Totas, are giving Leisure Hut exterior a colourful makeover. The artist from Lyon, France, is here for the Wall Art Festival as a part of Bonjour India 2022 organised by the French Embassy in India as she creates permanent frescoes using entire walls as a canvas.
“It’s overwhelming to see a large number of girls being involved in painting my dream on the wall. The inspiration of this painting are my three kids, the apples here are my children and all the arms are the women who have helped me to raise them,” says Totas sharing the imagination behind the painting.
Totas was accompanied with Alliance Française de Lucknow director Vincent Miny, Zoey and Olive. IT College principal V Prakash also took part in the painting and encouraged girls to gain opportunities and indulge in self-expression and display potential for excellence.
BSC second year students Ishika Seth along with Pragya Mishra, both being active the participants at the initiative adds, “It actually proved to be a therapeutic event after the stressful days of examinations.”
A total of 50 girls are participating in the event.
College cultural representative Anoushka Pandey says, “As it’s said, artists die but the art remains immortal. The Wall Art Festival is a colourlful event which will forever be imprinted in the history of our college and our memories.”
Several events are being held as a part of Bonjour tour, happening all over India. “After this, we have Café Cinema event coming up on Wednesday at a heritage hotel where film Delicious will be showcased besides a French dinner. Then we have Full Moon Electro-Jazz concert by Indo-French band Electrik Pô at La Martiniere Boys College on April 16th,” shares Miny.
Chandigarh University announces CUCET 2022 scholarship test
Chandigarh University on Friday launched its national-level entrance-cum-scholarship test CUCET-2022, and offered scholarships worth ₹45 crore to students. Speaking on the occasion, pro-chancellor RS Bawa said the mission was to motivate and reward the talented youth. After inaugurating the online portal cucet.cuchd.in, where students can register for the test, Bawa said it offers flexibility to choose the slots and offer students academic scholarships up to 100% in the course of their choosing.
18-year-old assaulted in Ludhiana over school rivalry
An 18-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed by The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave's former classmate and his aides over an old rivalry, in Rishi Nagar. The accused have been identified as Karan Sunet of Kitchlu Nagar, Diamond and Luvpreet. The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave, stated the accused opened attack on him with sharp-edged weapons when he came out of his gym. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital by some onlookers.
Eshwarappa, 1 official booked in Shivamogga
Karnataka rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa and Shivamogga city corporation member Channbasappa of BJP have been booked on charges of hurting religious feelings and disturbing public peace in Shivamogga, said a police official on Friday. Eshwarappa is yet to respond to HT's calls and messages for a response on the police investigation.
Karnataka Police pressured Jnanendra to hide the truth about Chandru’s murder: CT Ravi
BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has accused Bengaluru police of pressurising Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra to hide the “truth” behind the murder of Chandru, a 22-year-old man killed in a road rage accident two days ago. “Chandru was killed because did not know Urdu. I feel that police have pressurized home minister Araga Jnanendra to lie as the truth behind the murder may cause communal clashes,” said Ravi.
Celebrating Ramazan away from home
Be it the simple festive spirit, iftar meets at relative's place, lavish iftar dastarqwan or regular sehri get-togethers, Ramazan is a month to be with family and friends. We spoke to a few who are celebrating the month of fasting away from home and missing their families. For hosteller Mahek Shah, her friends have pitched-in to make this Ramazan easier and memorable for her.
