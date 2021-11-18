Frequency of PM Modi’s visits to Uttar Pradesh set to increase ahead of assembly polls

The frequency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Uttar Pradesh is set to increase ahead of the 2022 assembly polls and he may now be seen in the state as frequently as twice or even thrice a week.

After having inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16, PM Modi is scheduled to be in Bundelkhand on November 19. He is likely to reach Lucknow by November 19 evening and be here on November 20-21.

He has already visited the state four times after laying the foundation stone of a university named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh on September 21. PM Modi, who often speaks about benefits of a double engine (centre and state) government of the same party, is scheduled to visit the state at least four more times in the next four weeks.

Next month, he is expected to visit the state to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and to lay the foundation of the Ganga Expressway, according to those aware of the matter.

“Yes, a number of major projects are lined up for inauguration or foundation stone laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many projects getting completed now are being inaugurated. The foundation stone ceremony is being organised to launch some other projects after completing the necessary formalities,” said an official spokesman.

PM Modi was in Lucknow to inaugurate an urban conclave on October 5. He visited Kushinagar to inaugurate the Kushinagar International airport on October 21. He was in Varanasi on October 25 to launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) worth ₹64,180 crore to strengthen the health care infrastructure across the country and various development projects. He inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur on November 16 .

Modi will be in Bundelkhand on November 19, to launch some major development projects of the defence ministry and the state government at Jhansi and Mahoba. He will be in the state capital to attend the 56th Conference of directors general of police (DGP) and inspectors general of police (IGP) at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow on November 20 and 21. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 25.

With this, his visits to the state will go up to four in November. He paid three visits to the state last month.

Besides, he is scheduled to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi on December 13.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who goes to every spot before Modi’s visit to review preparations, has nearly visited all the districts more than once in recent months. Yogi, who has been pushing major development projects, is also leaving no opportunity to make the maximum use of time and ensure that all the projects are launched before the model code of conduct comes into force for the 2022 polls.

“Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, appears to be in election mode. As a good politician, he is making the maximum use of time to launch projects before the Election Commission’s code of conduct comes into force. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also using time in the best possible way to ensure the launch of the projects goes well ahead of the polls,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science at Lucknow University.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said, “The prime minister is making frequent visits to the state obviously because of the 2022 assembly elections. He may come an umpteen number of times but the people of state have now made up their mind for installing the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party government in 2022 polls in Uttar Pradesh.”

On the other hand, UP BJP spokesman Chandra Mohan said, “Under Prime Minister’s leadership, the BJP got the mandate in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has resolved to make a new Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is taking the state in the direction of making a new Uttar Pradesh. The Opposition has nothing to say and so its leaders are making unnecessary comments.”