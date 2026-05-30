Fresh row as KGMU moves to relocate six ‘unclaimed’ mazars

A fresh controversy erupted at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Friday after the administration declared six mazars on the campus unclaimed and initiated the process for their relocation, prompting objections from a woman claiming to be the caretaker of one of the shrines.

The KGMU administration maintained that the structures were constructed illegally and action against them had been pending for a long time. (File)

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The KGMU administration said no individual or organisation had submitted valid ownership documents despite repeated notices and extended deadlines. Following this, the university declared the mazars unclaimed and initiated the process for their relocation after seeking permission from police and the district administration.

However, shortly after the announcement, Qaiser Jahan, who identified herself as the caretaker of the Sheikh Faridul Hasan Mazar, objected to the administration’s claim and accused KGMU authorities of wrongly terming the shrine illegal and abandoned.

Qaiser Jahan claimed that the mazar near Queen Mary’s Hospital was nearly 800 years old and held religious and historical importance. “The mazar is neither illegal nor unclaimed,” she said, adding that people from all religions visited the shrine regularly. She further said the shrine represented faith and devotion for many people. “For us, this mazar is like a temple and mosque,” she said while expressing anger over the KGMU administration’s move.

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{{^usCountry}} According to KGMU officials, six mazars identified inside the campus are located near Queen Mary’s Hospital, the department of respiratory medicine, orthopaedics, the trauma centre, the eye department, Gandhi Ward and other locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to KGMU officials, six mazars identified inside the campus are located near Queen Mary’s Hospital, the department of respiratory medicine, orthopaedics, the trauma centre, the eye department, Gandhi Ward and other locations. {{/usCountry}}

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The KGMU administration maintained that the structures were constructed illegally and action against them had been pending for a long time.

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said notices had earlier been issued asking parties concerned to submit ownership claims with supporting documents within 15 days. Additional time was later granted in line with Supreme Court directions, but no valid documents were submitted before the deadline expired.

The KGMU administration then submitted a report to the registrar recommending action against the encroachments. Singh said the mazars would be shifted instead of demolished and suitable alternative locations would be identified for their relocation.

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KGMU authorities said prior information regarding the proposed action had already been sent to the district administration and police authorities. Officials added that removing the structures would help clear encroachments on the campus and improve movement in congested areas.