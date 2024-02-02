Friday namaz peaceful at Gyanvapi mosque, mixed response to AIMC bandh call

People in large numbers offered Friday namaz at Gyanvapi mosque here peacefully amid tight security even as Muslims kept their shops closed in various localities here in response to a bandh call by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), two days after the Varanasi district court order allowed puja in Vyasji ka Tehkhana located in the southern cellar of the mosque. Shops in Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi remained closed on February 2. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The AIMC manages the Gyanvapi mosque. As the mosque was packed to its capacity at the time of Friday prayers, several people were stopped at the entrance, the gate number 4, by the cops on duty. They were informed that the mosque was packed beyond its capacity.

Mufti-E-Banaras and AIMC secretary Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani appealed to them to go to other mosques in the city for offering prayers. Around 2,200 people offered Friday namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque and it concluded peacefully, said AIMC joint secretary SM Yasin. Muslims in large numbers offered Friday prayers at other mosques of Varanasi.

Tight security arrangements were put in place across the city in view of the AIMC bandh call. Intensive patrolling continued in the temple town since morning till evening. Besides use of drones, a heavy police force was deployed from Godaulia to Maidagin road. Patrolling using drones was carried out in localities in the vicinity of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Moreover, the Friday namaz at various mosques across U.P. passed off peacefully amid moderate to considerable police security. District magistrate S Rajalingam, divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and commissioner of police Ashok Mutha Jain looked after the security arrangements at the Gyanvapi gate.

Additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa was on patrolling to ensure peace and order was maintained.

Shops remain closed in Muslim-dominated areas

Muslims kept their shops closed in various localities, including Daal Mandi, Nai Sadak, Lallapura, Jaitpura, Nai Bazar and Rewari Talab, in response to the AIMC bandh call. Looms in Muslim majority localities remained closed.

However, shops were open in other localities across Varanasi. The bandh call evoked a mixed response. Situation was completely normal at ghats, lanes and other parts of the city.

In a press statement, AIMC secretary and Mufti-E-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani on Thursday, said, “There is a lot of anger among Muslims due to permission being given to Hindus to worship in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. In protest against the order, Muslims will keep their business and shops closed peacefully on Friday.”

“The Muslim community has strong objection to the misleading claim which has been spread by the opposition (Hindu side) and media that worship continued in the southern cellar of the mosque till 1993. This is a completely wrong and baseless fact, said Nomani,” the statement said. “No puja was ever performed in the southern cellar of the mosque,” Nomani claimed.

Nomani appealed to the Muslims to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city and offer prayers in the mosque. He also appealed to the people to not pay attention to any sort of rumours. The decision of keeping the shops closed was taken in at a meeting of prominent members of Muslim community with clerics on Thursday. Thereafter, Nomani made the appeal.

Nomani, who chaired the meeting, issued the appeal that read: “As you all are aware of the matter that on the basis of the order of the court of the district judge, Varanasi, the district administration has hastily made arrangements for worship in the southern basement of Gyanvapi masjid, Banaras, and the worship has also started there.”

“In view of this situation, a meeting of office bearers of AIMC with the Ulema (clerics) and prominent people of the community in the city was held. In the meeting, a decision was taken that on Friday, all shops and businesses will be kept closed in a peaceful manner, and people of the community should remain engage in prayers while staying in their respective cities and areas,” the appeal further said.

“In connection with the closing (of shops and businesses), everyone is instructed to maintain complete peace and tranquillity and avoid going anywhere without any reason,” read the appeal. All the people of the community were also instructed to offer Friday prayers.

Leaders of the weavers’ community and those responsible for other areas (Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar, Ardali Bazaar etc) should convey this appeal to the people in a peaceful and convenient manner, the appeal said.

Women should stay in their homes and offer prayers. Marriages and other rituals should be organised with simplicity, the appeal said. Moreover, AIMC joint secretary SM Yasin claimed, “There has never been puja in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.” “It is false claim being made,” he alleged.