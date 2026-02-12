From research to robotics, Lucknow emerges key focus of UP’s health strategy

As the Uttar Pradesh government advances its ambitious plan to establish a medical college in each of the state’s 75 districts, the capital city has consolidated its position as the premier healthcare destination with four leading government medical institutions receiving a combined allocation of over ₹5,595 crore in the 2026-27 budget announced on Wednesday. SGPGIMS, RMLIMS, KGMU, and KSSSCI have secured substantial funds for establishing quaternary care facilities, acquiring robotic surgery platforms, and building advanced cancer treatment infrastructure, marking a strategic shift from basic healthcare expansion to high-end specialised medical services in Lucknow. Representational image (Sourced)

SGPGIMS to get 500-bed quaternary care complex

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has received a massive 74% budget increase, with the state government allocating ₹2,246 crore for 2026-27, up from ₹1,292 crore last year. Out of this, ₹959 crore has been set aside as capital expenditure, including ₹359 crore for major construction works, ₹500 crore for machinery and equipment, ₹100 crore for a Tertiary Care Cancer Centre, and funds for a Trauma Centre.

The institute will develop a 500-bed integrated super-speciality complex bringing multiple high-end disciplines under one roof, including Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences, Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Services, Critical Care, Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Oncology, Gene and Cell Therapy, and Rare Disease Genomic Services.

“The combined capital and revenue outlay of ₹2,246 crore reflects a dual focus: building world-class infrastructure while ensuring accessible and free care for vulnerable sections of society,” said SGPGIMS director Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman.

RMLIMS focuses on robotic surgery

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Gomti Nagar, has seen its machinery and equipment allocation jump from ₹ ₹1,060 crores to ₹1,085 crores. The institute will acquire a ₹20 crore robotic system for cancer surgeries, a ₹15 crore dual-energy CT scan, a ₹12 crore weight-bearing permanent magnet MRI, a ₹30 crore robotic surgery platform, cardiac laser systems, a digital 3D anatomy printer, and an HLA transplant laboratory.

KGMU gets 25% capital spending hike

King George’s Medical University received ₹1,938 crore for 2026-27, up from ₹1,868.70 crore last year. Capital expenditure saw the steepest rise, with construction allocations increasing by 25.15% to ₹300.0002 crores. Funds have been set aside for the National Mental Health Programme (4.7 crores), a satellite centre in Balrampur district ( ₹5 crore), and ₹300 crores for medical equipment, including ₹2 crore for a Diabetic Retinopathy Centre.

KSSSCI to get high-end oncology upgrade

Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute received ₹326 crore, including ₹150 crore for machinery and equipment. Key acquisitions include a ₹40 crore Linear Accelerator, ₹30 crore Big Bore CT Simulator, ₹30 crore Da Vinci Robotic Surgery System, and ₹18 crore Intra-Operative Radiotherapy system.