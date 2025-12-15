Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
From WC glory to police khaki: Cricketer-turned-DSP Deepti says both jerseys carry equal pride

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 05:14 am IST

“Both the blue jersey and the khaki uniform carry the same pride and responsibility,” Deepti told host and IPS officer Prachi Singh, adding that the fitness, discipline and dedication required on the cricket field prove invaluable during police training and duty.

For most cricketers, representing India is the pinnacle. For Deepti Sharma, it’s just one of two uniforms she wears with equal honour, the other being the khaki of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The international cricketer and DSP Deepti Sharma (right) during the 17th episode of the UP Police’s official podcast “Beyond the Badge” with host and IPS officer Prachi Singh (left). (Sourced)
The international cricketer and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) opened up about her unusual dual career in the 17th episode of UP Police’s official podcast “Beyond the Badge,” revealing how the discipline of sports translates seamlessly into law enforcement.

Selected under the UP Police sports quota, Deepti’s journey from Agra to international cricket stardom reached new heights when she was named Player of the Tournament at India’s recent ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. Her unbeaten 188 against Ireland remains etched in cricket history, but she now juggles match schedules with police responsibilities.

The all-rounder credited her brother for supporting her early cricket aspirations and praised the state government’s Kushal Khiladi Yojana for providing athletes with employment security alongside sporting opportunities. “The scheme motivates players to perform better while ensuring their future is secure,” she said.

When asked about the Prime Minister’s comment on her on-field dominance, Deepti clarified it reflects focus and commitment rather than aggression. She used her platform to encourage young girls to stay disciplined and resilient while chasing their dreams.

The Kushal Khiladi Yojana has recruited 534 sportspersons into the UP Police since its inception. The podcast series, launched in January 2025, showcases police achievements through video storytelling.

