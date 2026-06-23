From wedding plans to final rites: How one special dream turned to ashes

For Neelesh Kumar, 28, and Anamika Samant, 30, life seemed to be falling into place after they met at the 3D animation centre in ‘Head Hopper Studios’, Aliganj, sector D, where they worked.

Grieving parents of Anamika Samant, who came from Kolkata for her last rites, in Lucknow, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

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Friendship turned into love, and love into a promise of marriage. Their families had recently formalised the relationship, and preparations for their wedding next year were already underway.

Anamika was working in Head Hoppers for the last four years as a 3D modelling texturing artist, while Neelesh had been working for 3 years in the same office as a 3D artist.

But the building that witnessed their first meetings, growing bond and dreams for the future also became the place where they took their last breath along with 13 others.

On Tuesday, their wedding plans turned into funeral rites and left two families grieving as they joined for the cremation of their children; Anamika’s family travelled to Lucknow from Bengal.

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{{^usCountry}} Just days before the tragedy, Anamika’s parents had travelled from Kolkata to Lucknow to meet Neelesh’s family. The two families had agreed on the marriage and began making plans for the celebrations. According to Neelesh’s brother, Abhishek, the couple’s Roka ceremony had recently taken place at their home last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just days before the tragedy, Anamika’s parents had travelled from Kolkata to Lucknow to meet Neelesh’s family. The two families had agreed on the marriage and began making plans for the celebrations. According to Neelesh’s brother, Abhishek, the couple’s Roka ceremony had recently taken place at their home last month. {{/usCountry}}

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“We had already booked train tickets to visit Anamika’s family in Kolkata’s Alipur area next week. We were busy with wedding preparations. Now everything has changed,” Abhishek told Hindustan Times.

Anamika was the eldest daughter in her family. Her father, Vishwanath Samant, works for a private company, while her mother, Sulekha Samant, is a homemaker.

Neelesh was the third of four children born to Shatrughan Lal and Santosh Kumari, both retired employees of the UP electricity department. The family stated that they learned of the tragedy only when they received a call from the morgue on Monday evening. Although they had seen news reports about a fire in a building in Aliganj, they were unaware that their son was involved in the incident.

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Family members said Neelesh had recently received a promotion and a salary hike and was saving money for the wedding while helping build a new family house. “He wanted to get married in the new house once it was completed,” a relative recalled outside the post-mortem house in the city.

Instead of preparing for a wedding, both families found themselves waiting outside the mortuary to claim the bodies of their loved ones after the post-mortem examination.

File pic of Neelesh and Anamika attached