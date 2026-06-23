Fire in Aliganj, Lucknow: Deadly blaze at a commercial complex leaves people shaken, heartbroken

The devastating fire at a three-story commercial building in Sector-D, Aliganj, Lucknow, which killed at least 15 people and nine injured on Monday, has sounded an alarm. Beyond the grieving families of the deceased, it has left Lucknowites shaken, realising that this could have happened to anyone. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) members at the site on Tuesday. Various agencies are investigating the matter (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

The building, which caught fire likely due to a short circuit, housed a pet studio and a 3D animation centre where most of the victims were young. Pets also fell prey to the fire.

Lucknow police have booked six people, four of whom have been arrested so far.