Rape, murder of 7-year-old girl: Police revisit under-construction Ghaziabad mall to reconstruct sequence of events

The Ghaziabad police on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of the under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension where a seven-year-old girl was gang-raped, murdered, and thrown off from the third floor late Friday night, as investigators sought to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather further evidence in the case. Police also clarified on Monday that one of the two men accused of raping and murdering the seven-year-old is 18 years old, two days after initially identifying him as a minor. (Representational image)

Police also clarified on Monday that one of the two men accused of raping and murdering the seven-year-old is 18 years old, two days after initially identifying him as a minor.

“The second accused initially tried to portray himself as a minor, but he could not produce any identification document to support the claim. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody,” deputy commissioner of police Dhawal Jaiswal told HT on Monday.

The two accused, aged 22 and 18, were produced before a Ghaziabad court on Sunday evening and sent to judicial custody. Police said the 18-year-old had initially claimed to be a minor but could not produce any identification document to support the claim.

Police officers said they inspected the third floor, where the alleged rape took place, as well as the basement shaft where the girl’s body was found early Saturday.

“A team inspected the crime scene and gathered details about the incident. We also interacted with the family of the deceased girl to gather more information. We have collected evidence, including CCTV footage and forensic samples, to build a strong case against the accused,” Nandgram police station SHO Jitendra Singh, the investigating officer in the case, told HT on Monday.

Officials involved in the investigation said CCTV footage showed the two accused taking the girl with them around 7.21pm on Friday.

According to police, the two men worked on the third floor of the building during the day and were familiar with the premises. Police suspect they lured the girl away on the pretext of buying her a snack and a cold drink.

“They took her to the first basement level and offered her a samosa. After gaining her trust, they took her to an under-construction commercial space on the third floor, where they allegedly took turns o rape her. When the girl tried to scream for help, one of the accused allegedly struck her on the head with an iron rod,” a police officer involved in the investigation told HT.

The two accused then allegedly threw the girl into the basement shaft, where her body was found by locals around 12.30am on Saturday after a stray dog drew their attention to the spot, the officer said.

Investigators said the accused allegedly returned to their homes after the crime, bathed and washed the clothes they had been wearing. Local residents later apprehended them and informed police, officials said.

Since there are no CCTV cameras inside the section of the building where the alleged rape and murder took place, investigators are working to establish the exact sequence of the crime. Police suspect it took place between 8.30pm and 11pm on Friday.

An HT visit to the site on Saturday found that the third floor could be accessed only through an unfinished staircase.

Police said they recovered the clothes the girl had been wearing before the incident and several bottles of countrymade liquor from near the crime scene.

DCP Jaiswal had said on Sunday that police would seek a fast-track trial in the case and had sufficient evidence against the accused.

The girl’s maternal uncle said on Monday that the family was devastated and demanded the death penalty for those responsible.

“We demand the death penalty. She was the only daughter in the family,” he said.

Police have on July 11 registered an FIR at Nandgram police station under sections 70(2) (gang rape), 65(2) (rape of a woman under 12 years of age), 66 (for causing death ), 140(1) (kidnapping), 103(1) (murder), and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nandgram police station. Police said sections 5(g), 5(e), 5(r) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were also added to the FIR.