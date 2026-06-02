From white-collar crime to digital evidence, UP DGP unveils roadmap for next phase of policing

A day after being appointed the full-time Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday outlined the roadmap for the state’s police force. He signalled a shift towards technology-driven investigations, digital evidence-based prosecutions and a crackdown on white-collar crime linked to organised criminal networks. Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna at a press conference, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing the media at the state police headquarters in Lucknow, Krishna said that while the police force had achieved significant gains in crime control, convictions, women’s safety and cybercrime prevention over the past year, the focus now would be on strengthening the criminal justice system through effective implementation of the new criminal laws.

“The objective is not only crime control but ensuring timely, transparent and citizen-centric justice,” Krishna said while presenting the future action plan of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A key priority, he said, would be the effective implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The state police will place special emphasis on improving the quality of investigations, adherence to statutory timelines and evidence-based prosecution.

Krishna highlighted the growing role of digital evidence in policing, stating that more than 10.65 lakh digital evidence IDs have already been created against 10.93 lakh registered FIRs, with over 6.07 lakh cases linked to the system. The initiative, he said, is helping create a robust digital ecosystem for scientific investigation and prosecution.

The DGP also underscored the use of technology in judicial processes, noting that nearly five lakh e-summons have been executed in the state since December 2024 with a compliance rate of over 86%.

Krishna announced intensified action against organised crime syndicates and the financial networks supporting them. He said the police would increasingly target white-collar offenders, shell companies, benami assets, hawala channels and other financial structures allegedly used to conceal proceeds of crime.

“Our strategy will not be limited to arresting criminals. We will identify and dismantle their economic networks, financial assets and support systems through coordinated action involving economic offences, cybercrime and specialised investigative units,” he said.

The roadmap, officials said, reflects the state’s broader push towards data-driven, technology-enabled policing, with digital forensics, financial intelligence and AI-assisted investigations expected to play an increasingly central role in the years ahead.

‘UP Police achieved 93% conviction rate, crime drop, ₹788 cr asset seizures in 1 yr’

Presenting the Uttar Pradesh Police’s annual report card, Krishna highlighted significant gains in crime control, women’s safety, cybercrime prevention and technology-driven policing during the past year.

According to the DGP, Uttar Pradesh Police secured a conviction rate of over 93% under Operation Conviction. Courts delivered judgments in 32,071 cases, leading to convictions in 29,911 cases and punishment for 42,681 accused, including 18 death sentences and 3,340 life terms.

Under the Gangsters Act, legal action was initiated against 5,684 criminals, while properties worth nearly ₹788 crore were attached. Police data also showed a decline in major crimes, with robbery cases dropping by 27.8%, theft by 14.4% and dacoity by 11.1%. Action against organised crime continued, with properties worth over ₹336 crore seized, demolished or freed from illegal occupation, while 10 mafia leaders and 20 associates were convicted.

On women’s safety, Krishna said Mission Shakti Kendras were institutionalised across all police stations, supported by 13,500 personnel and specialised training for over 40,000 police personnel. Police claimed a 33.9% decline in rape cases and a reduction in cases related to kidnapping of women, dowry deaths and domestic violence following the initiative.

The DGP also highlighted major achievements in cyber policing. Uttar Pradesh Police froze over ₹400 crore linked to cyber fraud, blocked more than 1.11 lakh mobile numbers and 1.22 lakh IMEI numbers, and secured the top national ranking in cyber training and compliance indicators. The AI-powered Yaksh App, featuring facial recognition, CrimeGPT and gang analysis tools, was also launched to strengthen investigations and beat policing.

Krishna further said the Zero Fatality District initiative helped reduce road accident deaths by 11.55% in the first quarter of 2026, while police welfare measures were expanded through enhanced insurance cover, welfare funds and support programmes for police personnel and their families.