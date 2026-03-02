FSDA seizes adulterated food worth ₹12.34 crore in UP

With Holi around the corner, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Uttar Pradesh, has seized adulterated food items and edible oil worth ₹12.34 crore in the last 10 days, as part of a statewide enforcement drive against food adulteration, officials said on Monday. Representational image (Sourced)

VP Singh, FSDA assistant commissioner, said strict action is being taken against those involved in misbranding, adulteration and sale of substandard food products. “We have either seized or destroyed adulterated items and oil worth ₹12.34 crore since February 20,” Singh said, adding that surveillance and sampling drives will continue in the coming days.

The department has stepped up inspections across the state, including Lucknow, ahead of peak seasonal demand for sweets and snacks. Residents have been urged to check packaging details, manufacturing and expiry dates, and quality certifications before making purchases.

To encourage public participation, FSDA Lucknow has released helpline numbers and digital platforms for lodging food quality complaints. Complaints can be registered at FSDA headquarters (18001805533), the Lucknow district office (+91 522 3514492), via WhatsApp (9793429747, 8756128434), the chief minister’s helpline (1076), or online at consumerhelpline.gov.in.

Officials said prompt reporting by consumers can help authorities act quickly and prevent unsafe food products from reaching the market.