Fuel price hike rumours spark panic buying in parts of UP

Rumours of a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices triggered panic buying at several fuel stations in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, leading to long queues in some areas before traders clarified that there was no such price hike. Huge rush at a petrol pump in Lakhimpur Kheri. (HT)

The panic began after messages circulated widely on social media claiming that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East had disrupted crude oil supplies and that petrol and diesel prices would rise by ₹5 to ₹10 per litre from midnight. The messages spread rapidly across cities including Lucknow, Pilibhit and Sitapur.

Fearing a price hike, many motorists rushed to nearby petrol pumps to fill their vehicle tanks, resulting in sudden crowding and long queues at fuel stations along several major roads and in suburban areas. There were also reports of panic buying from Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich.

Petrol pump operators said the rush was largely driven by misinformation circulating on messaging platforms, which created unnecessary panic among vehicle owners.

Traders’ associations soon issued clarifications, saying there was no disruption in supply and no announcement regarding any increase in fuel prices.

Ranjeet Singh Gaur, president of the Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association, said fuel supply across the state remained normal.

“There is no communication from oil companies regarding any increase in petrol or diesel prices. Supply is completely normal,” he said.

Officials from fuel dealer associations also confirmed that the rush was limited to certain areas and was largely based on rumours.

Alok Trivedi, secretary of the Lucknow Petrol Pump Dealers Association, said that while some pumps in the outskirts and nearby districts witnessed sudden crowds, there was no major panic buying within the main city.

“The supply is fine and there is no information about any price hike. There was no significant panic buying inside the city, though some reports came from outskirts and nearby districts,” he said.