Fuel supply in UP stable, says govt amid panic buying concerns

The Uttar Pradesh government and public sector oil marketing companies have assured people that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies across the state are stable and sufficient, urging citizens not to indulge in panic buying or believe rumours regarding shortages. LPG supply for domestic consumers has been prioritised. (For Representation)

According to an official press release, the entire fuel supply network from refineries and depots to petrol pumps and LPG distributors is operating smoothly without any disruption. A statewide monitoring is being carried out continuously to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products.

Currently, more than 13,000 fuel retail outlets and 28 supply depots are actively functioning across the state. Authorities said there are adequate reserves of petrol and diesel available, enough to meet nearly two weeks of average consumer demand. Daily replenishment from refineries is also continuing to maintain buffer stocks.

The administration emphasised that there are no restrictions on fuel sales and all petrol pumps are functioning normally. LPG supply for domestic consumers has also been prioritised with nearly 4.88 crore consumers being served through over 4,100 distributors and 36 bottling plants.

Officials stated that around 8 lakh LPG refills are being delivered every day, while additional stock replenishment is taking place regularly to avoid any supply gaps.

Commercial LPG allocation is also being maintained in line with the Centre’s guidelines, with priority supply being ensured for hospitals, educational institutions, railways, defence establishments, hotels, restaurants and industrial canteens.

In a push towards transparency and efficiency, oil companies noted that nearly 95% of LPG bookings are now being made through digital platforms, while delivery authentication code (DAC) compliance has reached the same level. Consumers have been encouraged to use digital booking methods and share DAC codes during cylinder delivery.

Sanjay Bhandari, state head and executive director of Indian Oil Corporation, said the overall fuel situation in Uttar Pradesh is completely normal and appealed to citizens to rely only on official communication issued by oil marketing companies for accurate information.