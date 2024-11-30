Functional foods are needed for frontline workers: Experts

Experts emphasised the need for functional foods, particularly for frontline workers, during a roundtable conference organised at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) on Friday. Functional foods are highly nutritious (File)

The conference, titled ‘Safety and Toxicological Evaluation of Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals: The Requirements and Current Regulatory Status,’ was held on the third day of the four-day ‘Emerging Approaches in Risk Analysis and Translational Aspects of Health and Environment (EARTH 2024)’ conference.

CSIR-IITR director Bhaskar Narayan explained that functional foods are highly nutritious, combining natural foods that leave no residual effect on the body. “All nutraceuticals are functional foods, but not all functional foods are nutraceuticals,” Narayan said.

Kattesh Katti, a scientist from the University of Missouri, Columbia, shared insights into the role of ketone molecules. He explained that when synthesised in the body, and provided externally, these molecules help produce more energy and enhance the body’s energy and cytokinin levels. “It helps in increasing cognitive power,” Katti said.

Narayan added that while there is a need for such molecules, taste is a non-negotiable factor. “The technology that produces functional foods or molecules can help control the quantity one consumes without affecting the operational efficiency of the person, providing the required energy even in tough terrains. Such foods are ideal for frontline workers, including armed forces. This can be a good option for them,” he added.