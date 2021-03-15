Fund collection for Ram temple now ₹3,000 cr
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has received ₹3,000 crore in the fund collection drive for construction of Ram temple, till now. The figure is expected to increase as audit work of the money deposited in banks is still going on.
“In the ongoing audit of the fund collection drive, till date, the trust has received ₹3,000 crore. The figure is expected to go up as audit is still going on,” Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, told media persons in Ayodhya on Monday.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had launched, from January 15, a 44-day, nationwide campaign spread over two phases, to connect with people and raise funds for the construction of the temple.
In the first phase from January 15 to 31, the VHP, which has been at the vanguard of a campaign for construction of the Ram temple, contacted eminent people who were identified by its local cadre.
The second phase of the campaign, which involved reaching out to the common people, started from February 1 and ended on February 27.
Police have secured the CCTV footage of the hotel, where the press conference was held, which later saw a scuffle between Akhilesh Yadav's security personnel and a few journalists.
A senior Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti functionary said that the saints and seers were given IT notices for money that they never received and threatened an agitation if action was not taken against officials responsible for the notices.
Adityanath said while primary school students are being promoted without an exam, their foundations must be strengthened.
