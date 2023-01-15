Home / Cities / Lucknow News / G20 guests likely to be gifted Lucknow chikan products, Kannauj perfume

Published on Jan 15, 2023 11:38 PM IST

The central team that visited the state from Delhi on Friday discussed this with its Uttar Pradesh counterparts on Sunday.

The officials said the central team from Delhi inquired about the arrangements being made on the way from the airport to the Centrum Hotel.
The officials said the central team from Delhi inquired about the arrangements being made on the way from the airport to the Centrum Hotel. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The foreign guests and heads of states participating in the G20 conference may receive special gifts from Lucknow and Kannauj districts. According to officials of the state’s urban development department, the famous perfume of Kannauj and the Chikan products of the state capital might be given as gifts to the guests.

The central team that visited the state from Delhi on Friday discussed this with its Uttar Pradesh counterparts on Sunday.

Electronics and information technology secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, additional secretary Bhuvanesh Kumar, joint secretary Sushil Pal and deputy secretary Anupam Anish Chauhan were part of the team. The nodal officer of the meeting principal secretary of urban development Amrit Abhijat apprised the central team about the preparations made so far.

The officials said the central team from Delhi inquired about the arrangements being made on the way from the airport to the Centrum Hotel. Apart from this, the role of the centre and state in the conference was also discussed, to avoid any confusion at the last moment.

Perfect arrangements have been made for guests to travel from the hotel to tourist attractions. In addition, the officials wanted to avoid any incident that would damage the country’s and state’s image before foreign guests, therefore, the officials discussed preparations in detail, informed urban development department officials.

