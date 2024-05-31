Gallery opens in Lucknow with century-old vestments on display

A gallery, Lucknow Bioscope, a project by Sanatkada, Lucknow, was opened where clothes over 100-years-old are being showcased. People admire 100-year-old clothes put up as part of an exhibition, Lucknow Bioscope, in Lucknow, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The gallery, situated on the Sanatkada premises in Qaiserbagh, at its 1950 bungalow, was inaugurated by the guests including Saman Habib, Noor Khan, and other artisans. A two-day programme, including a fundraiser for Lucknow Bioscope Project Museum and some cultural and musical sessions starting from Saturday, is to follow the inauguration.

“We have 1,000 photographs of the costumes we have, and 200 are available on our website. We will expand more in the future, but right now we don’t have enough resources. The exhibition will continue for the rest of the year. Currently, our exhibition is for two months until July, and after a break of a couple of days, it will restart again,” said Madhvi Kuckreja, founder of Sanatkada.

“We have collaborated with Google Arts, and it has become more convenient where we can showcase our articles. Currently, in our exhibition, we have 6 -7 costumes, which we have borrowed from the people who own them. Some costumes are more than 100 years old; the base cloth is now fragile but the colours and embellishments are just as vibrant and enchanting as if they were made today,” she said.

“These cultural artefacts, the exhibition, honour the legacy of Lucknow’s artisans and the aesthetic sensibilities of its people. Each piece tells a different story of the city’s past, the evolving fashion and the continuity of artistic traditions,” Kuckreja said.

According to a press note by Lucknow Bioscope, along with Google Arts and Culture, the online exhibition will provide a virtual experience to the audience, she added.

Relive your bioscope memories here

Lucknow Bioscope has also put up a bioscope on its premises. “We have built this bioscope on our own. This bioscope will show interviews of artisans and people at various places in the city so that more and more people can watch it. The main objective behind the move is to promote our heritage, culture and art,” said Divya Joshi, one of the organisers.