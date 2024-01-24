Gandhi laid to rest at Lucknow’s Bahai Samadhi Sthal

The founder of City Montessori School and educationist Jagdish Gandhi was laid to rest with full state honours, at the Bahai Samadhi Sthal, next to Bhainsa Kund cremation ground, on Wednesday. City Montessori School founder and educationist was laid to rest with full state honours, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Hindu, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, Muslim and Bahai religious leaders gathered and recited their prayers for the peace of his soul. Among the followers of different religions were Pandit Hari Prasad Mishra (Hinduism), SK Abidi (Islam), Rajendra Singh Bagga (Sikh), Fr Rajesh D’Souza (Christianity), Bhante Sheel Ratan (Buddhism), Shailendra Jain (Jainism) and Aman Mohajer (Bahai Faith) etc.

The funeral procession was attended by Jagdish Gandhi’s wife, Bharti Gandhi, son Vinay Gandhi, daughter Sunita Gandhi, Geeta Gandhi, Nita Gandhi Forouhi and close family friends.

Ritu Suhaas, IAS; SP Singh, IAS and other government officials, professors and educationists paid tribute to the departed soul and praised his contribution to education.

After the funeral services, a memorial prayer meeting was held at CMS Gomti Nagar Campus I auditorium in which the family members and all the close relatives, friends and followers of Jagdish Gandhi assembled to share their experiences and remember the great soul.

CMS founder-director, Bharti Gandhi said that Dr Jagdish Gandhi’s life was characterised by simple living and high thinking. Former joint secretary, law and parliamentary affairs, UP government, Ratan Chandra Gupta, said that he had a long and fruitful association with Gandhi, who was a man of action and enterprise and would leave no stone unturned for the welfare of children.