Gang of salwar suit-clad women decamp with items worth lakhs from house

Armed with sharp-edged objects and metal bars and using their ‘dupatta’ or scarf to mask themselves, five salwar suit-clad women broke into a private residence in Lucknow’s Ashiana and decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees in the wee hours of June 7, police said. A screengrab from CCTV footage showing the gang of armed woman entering a house on June 7

The house belongs to joint director (health) Dr Sandeep Gulati. No one was in the house at the time of the break-in.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In a CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media, the masked women can be seen entering the house with empty bags and later leaving with bags filled.

Police, which registered a case against the incident on Thursday, were yet to identify the women and raised vigil in the area. Ashiana station in-charge Kshatrpal said the primary investigation suggested that these women collected junk items during the day, a time that they used to recce their target house.

Locals were appealed to immediately inform police if they came across any suspicious woman or man in the area.

Gulati told police that the women decamped with gold and silver jewellery and money worth lakhs of rupees.