U.P.: Ganga, Yamuna continue to rise amid heavy rain alert in Prayagraj

Although there has been no rain in Prayagraj during the past four days, the water level of the Ganga and the Yamuna continues to rise here, courtesy rain in upstream areas, including Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. The water level of the Ganga and the Yamuna is rising in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

According to the flood control unit of the state irrigation department, the water level of the Ganga and the Yamuna had risen between 9 cm and 15 cm during the past 24 hours at all three measuring points in Prayagraj as on Thursday morning.

“The Ganga was recorded flowing at 77.73-metre at Phaphamau having risen by 15 cm during the past 24 hours while at Chatnag, it was flowing at 74.28-metre having risen 12 cm in past 24 hours as on 8am on Thursday. Likewise, the Yamuna was recorded flowing at 74.68-metre having risen 9cm during the past 24 hours at Naini at 8am on Thursday,” said executive engineer, irrigation department, Brijesh Singh.

As per officials, between 8am and 4pm pm Thursday, the Ganga rose by 4cm at Phaphamau and by 6cm at Chatnag while the Yamuna rose by 10cm at Naini. As per the flood control unit, the Ganga was flowing at 77.77-metre at Phaphamau and at 74.34-metre at Chatnag at 4pm while the Yamuna was flowing at 74.78 metre at Naini at 4pm.

Singh said both the rivers, however, were still much below their danger level of 84.734-metre as on Thursday morning. “As on 8am on Wednesday (July 12), the Ganga had risen 24 cm at Phaphamau and 29cm at Chatnag during the past 24 hours while the Yamuna at Naini had risen 28cm during this period and as a result the rise of both rivers recorded on Thursday morning was at much lower pace,” he said.

Due to the possibility of flood, preparations have been intensified by the district administration in Prayagraj. Revenue and police personnel have been deployed at all 84 outposts on the banks of both the rivers to keep a watch on the situation.

“Also, 45 flood relief centres have also been identified in Nevada, Rajapur, Ashok Nagar, Stanley Road, Teliyarganj, Cantt, Shivkuti, Salori, Mumfordganj, Baghada, Daraganj, Kareli, Gaus Nagar and Sadiyapur localities where necessary arrangements are being made,” said a senior district administration official.

“Four ADMs, eight SDMs and a company of state disaster relief force (SDRF) have also been deployed along with Jal Police and PAC in these areas,” he added. “Arrangements are being made to install steamers and boats in the localities situated in the low-lying areas of the city and in the villages of trans-Ganga and Trans-Yamuna areas which can face possible inundation,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, weather department has predicted heavy rain in Prayagraj division on Friday following which an alert has been sounded in the district. The administration has asked SDMs of all tehsils to remain on alert, especially in low-lying areas.

Those living in mud houses have been asked to take precautions. It is speculated that heavy rain may lash the region. Teams of tehsildars and lekhpals have been asked to remain on alert round the clock. Farmers have been asked not to leave their tools or belongings in the open.

ADM (finance and revenue) Jagdamba Singh, who is also the district nodal officer in charge of all affairs related to natural disasters, said, “All officials have been alerted. Relief teams will be sent to places where necessary. PAC and SDRF teams are also ready for relief work when needed,” he said.